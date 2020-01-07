Town home development off of Carolina Beach Road moves forward

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County commissioners approved a request to rezone property and allow new town homes to be built in the Monkey Junction area.
College Acres Development appeared before the board Monday night with a request to rezone nine acres off Antoinette Drive and Carolina Beach Road.
The group plans to build 75 town homes on the land.
Two residents spoke against the proposal, citing possible storm water drainage issues and increased in traffic.
“Every one of the commissioners and all of the county staff, we live it every day, we get it and we’re trying our hardest to find adequate ways to grow smarter and to prepare for these people who continue to come here," county commissioner Rob Zapple said.
Commissioners unanimously approved the rezoning.
One of the conditions they put on the it is that the town homes are only two stories high.
