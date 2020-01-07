Shallotte police warn of possible ‘scam’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department is asking for the public’s help as it investigates what it says may be a scam.
Police say that two women, possibly with a small child, are “going to locations attempting to get donations for a fundraiser to sell teddy bears and flowers.”
“We are unable to confirm this is a legitimate fundraiser and ask that you seek our assistance if you are approached by these females,” a Facebook post by Shallotte police states.
Anyone withe information on the case is asked to contact the SPD at 910-754-6008.
