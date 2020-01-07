Report: N.C. Marines end planned exercise, sent to Mediterranean Sea amid Middle East unrest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A planned exercise between the United States and Moroccan military was canceled so that 2,500 North Carolina Marines troops can deploy to the Mediterranean Sea amidst rising tensions with Iran, according to a report in the Marine Corps Times.
A defense official confirmed to the publication that the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, aboard three different ships, canceled participation in Exercise African Sea Lion.
The unit consists of Marines from the 2nd Battalion, 8th Marines, Combat Logistics Battalion 26 and the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365 - all based out of North Carolina.
The unit will be attached to the U.S. 6th Fleet while it is in the Mediterranean, the official told the publication.
The decision comes days after Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was killed in a drone strike ordered by President Donald Trump. The American military has added troops to the Middle East since in response to attacks from protesters at the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.
The defense official couldn’t confirm to the Marine Corps Times that the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit would join others in the Persian Gulf.
