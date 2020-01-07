Panthers finalizing deal with Matt Rhule as new head coach, reports say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WYFF) - Baylor coach Matt Rhule is finalizing a deal to become the next coach of the Carolina Panthers, sources told Yahoo Sports.
ESPN is also reporting the same information.
Rhule has one season of NFL experience. He was an assistant offensive line coach for the New York Giants in 2012.
Rhule replaces Ron Rivera, who went 76-63 over nine years with the franchise.
The Panthers finished 5-11 last season and haven’t made the playoffs since 2017.
Copyright 2020 WYFF. All rights reserved.