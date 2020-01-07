Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — LSU tailback Clyde Edwards-Helare and Clemson runner Travis Etienne have proven they belong the College Football Playoff championship stage. The 5-foot-7 Edwards-Helaire says he's had to prove his worth at every level against people who believe he was too small for football. But Edwards-Helaire has rushed for more than 1,300 yards and scored 16 touchdowns this season. Etienne, too, was a late commit to Clemson and at times during his career struggled to stay disciplined on the field. But Etienne is a two-time ACC player of the year who is seven yards from the school's career rushing record.