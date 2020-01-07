Floating Lantern Ceremony provides community with opportunity to remember and reflect

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Remember lost loved ones or reflect on your goals for the New Year at the Floating Lantern Ceremony at Cameron Art Museum.
The event, Sunday at Cameron Art Museum at 4 p.m., has a new theme this year. In the past, the theme was “Remembrance, Reflection and Gratitude.” This year, CAM added “Hopes and Dreams for a New Year” since the event is now in January.
Participants can create their own artwork on a lantern that will float in CAM’s Reflection Pond, which features 21 artist-made lighted sculptures.
Museum exhibitions will be open at no charge, including the last day of the exhibition, Illumination.
Musicians will perform both inside the museum and near the pond; CAM Café will have food and beverages for purchase.
The event is environmentally friendly. All items that go into the pond will be properly removed. The paper sleeves are recycled and the wooden bases are reused from year to year.
More about the event can be found here.
