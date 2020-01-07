First Alert Forecast: quick cool down before above normal temperatures return

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Highlights include a sunny, dry, and chilly Wednesday and another awkwardly and unusually warm, muggy, and occasionally showery winter weekend. Before it all, though, a blustery cold front will perk up temperatures, winds, and even shower chances as it approaches the Cape Fear Region on this Tuesday. Here are some details to help you plan your day...
Tuesday evening: Temperatures falling through the 50s, 40s and eventually middle 30s post cold front. A stray gusty shower is likely through the early evening hours before a quick drying trend files in overnight.
Wednesday and Thursday: Chilly morning temperatures mainly in the middle 30s and near seasonable afternoon highs mainly in the upper 50s. High pressure will provide bright sunny skies both days.
Friday and beyond: High pressure moves offshore allowing a warming trend to set up. Temperatures will mainly be in the lower 70s during the afternoon and nights will be in the 50s and 60s. Also, an unsettled weather pattern will come in to play and odds for showers will increase over the weekend.
