First Alert Forecast: gusty winds to whisk quick rain chance into Cape Fear Region

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Highlights include a sunny, dry, and chilly Wednesday and another awkwardly and unusually warm, muggy, and occasionally showery winter weekend. Before it all, though, a blustery cold front will perk up temperatures, winds, and even shower chances as it approaches the Cape Fear Region on this Tuesday. Here are some details to help you plan your day...