Elizabethtown police warn public after skimming devices found at gas pumps

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Elizabethtown Police Department is warning the public after suspected skimming devices were found at gas pumps in town.
According to a Facebook by the police department, the devices were discovered by agents with the N.C. Department of Agriculture during annual inspections of the fuel pumps on Monday.
The devices were found at the Scotchman on East Broad Street and the Community Mart on East Broad Street.
Skimmers are card readers that are attached to gas pumps or ATMs and steal financial information from the magnetic strips found on the cards.
“Whoever installed these devices had a key and opened the fuel pump door, installed the skimming device in 30 seconds or less, locked the fuel pump door and planned to return at a later date to retrieve the device to get the stolen financial card data,” the police department stated in the Facebook post.
Investigators are unsure how long the skimmers were inside the gas pumps.
The devices have been shipped to the North Carolina State Crime Lab for further analysis.
The investigation is ongoing.
