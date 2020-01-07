CSU looks to extend streak vs Longwood

SENIOR STUDS: Longwood's Shabooty Phillips, Jaylon Wilson and Juan Munoz have collectively accounted for 40 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 59 percent of all Lancers points over the last five games.SHABOOTY CAN SHOOT: Phillips has connected on 29.6 percent of the 71 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 24 over the last five games. He's also converted 80 percent of his foul shots this season.