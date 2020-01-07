COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants memoirs by noted author for students

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Award-winning author Gary Paulsen is best known for his stories about the wilderness. He’s written over 200 books—many of the them stories about his personal adventures with outdoor life. It’s his memoirs of running sled dogs in Minnesota and Alaska and the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, though, that’s captured the attention of a 4th grade teacher at Malpass Corner Elementary in Burgaw.
Ashley Keegan is asking for copies of Paulsen’s Woodsong memoirs on the Donors Choose site, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.
“Woodsong, a higher level memoir by Gary Paulsen will definitely enhance their excitement,” Ashley Keegan says on her Donors Choose page. “While reading Woodsong my students reading skills and strategies will be practiced each and every day. In addition to reading skills becoming stronger my students will be able to work on their research skills by researching a musher, tracking certain dogs and even work on some math skills such as elapsed time.”
Keegan had an original goal of $390. She now only needs $164 to complete her project. Donors Choose will deliver the books to the school once her project is fully funded.
“This book will teach my students many lessons surrounding perseverance and hard work, two lessons that are essential for them to become the very best version of themselves,” she says.
If you would like to help Ms. Keegan fund her Donors Choose project, click here.
