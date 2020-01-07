Commissioners vote, declare Lincoln County a ‘2nd Amendment Sanctuary’

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners voted Monday to declare the county a “Second Amendment Sanctuary."
The resolution states that “the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners hereby expresses its intent to uphold the Second Amendment rights of the citizens of Lincoln County and that public funds, resources, employees, buildings or offices not be used to restrict Second Amendment rights or to aid or assist in the enforcement of the unnecessary and unconstitutional restriction of the rights under the Second Amendment of the citizens of Lincoln County to keep and bear arms.”
According to the resolution, commissioners voted over concerns that legislation could be passed that was interpreted as “infringing the rights of the citizens of Lincoln County to keep and bear arms or which may unduly restrict their right to the same,” and that “the criminal misuse of firearms is not a reason to infringe the rights of law abiding citizens of Lincoln County.”
The vote came after a petition on Change.org calling for the resolution was signed by thousands of people calling for commissioners “to ensure that no attempts to disarm Lincoln county residents will be tolerated.”
Lincoln County is one of hundreds of Second Amendment, or gun, sanctuary counties, cities and ordinances across the country, with several in the Carolinas.
