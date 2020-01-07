Columbus Co. Commissioners approve $4.8 million for VIPER communication system

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Commissioners in Columbus County approved funding to upgrade the county’s communication system on Monday night.
Members voted unanimously to pay $4.8 million to convert the county’s existing radio system to the state’s VIPER system.
Leaders say the radio system has life or death consequences for many in the county. Emergency workers have reported issues where the paging system has failed or they’ve experienced dead zones in the Kenwood radio system installed seven years ago.
VIPER will allow seamless communications between agencies inside Columbus County and allow the flexibility to communicate with neighboring agencies in North and South Carolina during an emergency.
While the county will buy the radios and the 911 consoles, much of VIPER’s infrastructure belongs to the state and is maintained by the state.
“We’ve seen examples of the state deploying maintenance teams by helicopter, when necessary, to restore VIPER service disrupted by hurricanes. Those are resources we simply don’t have in Columbus County,” leaders wrote in a November meeting agenda.
The county spent $1.5 million to update the current system in 2012.
