What’s brewing in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Makai Brewing Company has added three new fermenters, to keep up with the growing demand for craft beer in Brunswick county.
“Out of all the beers we do, about 30 different recipes, four to five of them are cores and we want to have year-round," says Eric Sutton, General Manager of Makai Brewing Company. “That is one of the reasons we invested in more fermentation, so that we can have those cores and keep them is stock, and make it available in some bars and restaurants around town.”
Makai Brewing Company and Red Hare Brewing, are the only two breweries in Brunswick county, with 7twenty6 Brewing Company expected to start pouring toward the end of 2020.
“It’s only going to grow," says Sutton. "I think as more people get into craft beer, it’s amazing the different styles that are coming out of craft beer again after having been in Europe and in different places, and now as a craft beer industry we can experiment with different styles.”
Makai brewing is going into it’s third year, located in Ocean Isle Beach off of Highway 17. Being in such a remote area, the owner, Lowell Puckett, says it was a great opportunity to make them stand out.
“If you go to Asheville or Wilmington it’s a little harder to stand out,” says Puckett. "There’s people that love to drive to Wilmington and Asheville and like to visit breweries so I figured ‘Why not?’ it seems like a great location and closer to the beach.”
Both Puckett and Sutton both encourage more brewers to come into the area because not only does it help the local economy, it brings the community together.
