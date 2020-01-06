Two accused of robbing man at gunpoint in his backyard

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two people are accused of robbing a man at gunpoint in his backyard Sunday.
According to Jessica Williams with the Wilmington Police Department, the victim told officers that he was robbed at his home in the 500 block of N. 7th Street shortly before 6:30 p.m. by a man and woman who had followed him home.
The suspects allegedly stole his wallet before fleeing on foot.
Police located Cerrica Patrice Jackson, 23 and Malik Amar Point, 23, in the area a short time later and took them into custody.
They have both been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. They are being held under $125,000 bonds.
Jackson was one of three people charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Antwyn Beatty in 2016 but the murder charge was later dismissed.
In 2013, Point was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill after shooting at a car driving down N. 11th Street. Point was 16 years old at the time and served 14 months in prison for the crime.
According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety website, he was released from prison after serving a sentence for receiving a stolen car.
