Transportation center/transfer station dedication set for Jan. 17

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A dedication ceremony and ribbon cutting will be held for the Wilmington Multimodal Transportation Center/Downtown Transfer Station on Friday, Jan. 17, at 1 p.m.
The upgraded facility, which is located on the corner of 3rd and Campbell streets, will replace the current downtown transfer station, an on-street operation located at 2nd and Princess streets.
“The new facility provides Wave Transit customers and visitors to our community with adequate amenities while waiting on public transportation services or transferring routes,” Cape Fear Public Transportation Authority officials said in a news release. “The newly revised Port City Trolley, launched November 2019, will also operate out of the new station.”
