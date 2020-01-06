Son killed trying to defend mother in early morning shooting in Anderson, coroner says

ANDERSON, S.C. (WYFF) - A man was killed early Monday during a domestic dispute inside an Anderson home.
Officers were called to a home on Cunningham Drive just before 1 a.m. Monday for a shooting, according to the coroner.
Officers found Landis Osbey, 20, with multiple gunshot wounds inside the home, the coroner said.
The coroner was called to the scene minutes later.
According to the coroner, there was a dispute between Osbey's mother and her boyfriend. The coroner said Osbey tried to defend his mother and was shot by the other man.
The suspect was arrested at the scene, the coroner said. Police have not released his name.
The is the first homicide in Anderson in 2020.
