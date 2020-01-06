PICTURES: Masked men accused of robbing convenience store

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives with the Leland Police Department are turning to the public for information in connection to an armed robbery that happened overnight.
According to police, two men, armed with guns and wearing masks, went into the Buy & Go on Ploof Road around 12:15 a.m. They approached the clerk and demanded money.
Police say the pair ran away from the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective McCabe at (910) 332-5005.
