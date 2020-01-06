Oldest sanctuary in Southport still rebuilding after Hurricane Florence

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - A year and a half after Hurricane Florence and the oldest sanctuary in Southport is still raising money to repair the Mt. Carmel AME Church.
Hurricane Florence tore off part of the roof and caused major damage to the interior of the building.
Mold in the walls, rotting floors and an aging building all combined for thousands and thousands of dollars in repairs.
The congregation has been worshipping in another building and members say they have faith they will be home soon.
“Haven’t been able really to put on programs, but we’ve been able to continue to keep our heads above water," said Pastor Ronald Davis. "When you trust God and you do right by God, God will do right by you. From that our member would love to be back inside of their own sanctuary but at present time, we’ll do what we have to do and continue to worship as we have until God says it’s our time to be back home.”
Although, it could be easier to buy a new building, leaders don’t want to because their current sanctuary has historical significance, from slaves to military members to national dignitaries, according to members.
The congregation has been putting on fundraisers and has received donations from members of the community also.
If you want to help, you can donate by downloading Givelify on your smartphone and searching Mt. Carmel AME Church.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.