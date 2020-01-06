Man injured in shooting off Carolina Beach Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man was injured in a shooting off Carolina Beach Road near the Monkey Junction area Monday afternoon.
According to Jessica Williams, spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department, the incident happened around 12:35 p.m. in the 1500 block of Honeybee Lane in the Willoughby Park community.
Police responded to a shots fired call and found the male victim who was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment.
His condition is not known.
If you have information, please call the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3620 or submit an anonymous tip here.
