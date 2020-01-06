Let your creative side flourish at Art & The Bloom

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Art & The Bloom is an exhibition of floral designs from artists who create arrangements to interpret a piece of art. The four-day event begins Jan. 9 at the Blockade Runner in Wrightsville Beach.
The inspiration at the event will come from the Wilmington Art Association and private collectors.
The proceeds go to benefit projects in New Hanover County supported by the New Hanover Garden Club, including college scholarships, 4H camp scholarships, Meals on Wheels and a breast cancer awareness garden at Lower Cape Fear Hospice.
The event also includes expert demonstrations and workshops in floral design and flower pounding, botanical illustration and art, millinery fashion shows, gallery art sales by the Wilmington Art Association, and a presentation-book signing for Gardening with Confidence by Helen Yoest, award-winning garden writer and founder of Bee Better.
Kim Fisher, who created floral designs for several U.S. presidents and the Catherine Zeta-Jones wedding, will lead a workshop on creating a coastal-style woodland tabletop setting.
Tickets and more information can be found here.
