Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

OFFICER KILLED
South Carolina airport officer shot and killed
FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina are investigating the fatal shooting of an airport public safety officer officer in Florence. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says 37-year-old James Edward Bell shot and killed the officer Sunday morning during a traffic stop at Florence Regional Airport. Florence County's coroner identified the victim as 26-year-old Jackson Ryan Winkeler of Dillon. Officials say Bell initially fled but was later captured by Florence County deputies.
WANTED MAN-CAPTURED
Man wanted for Delaware child's rape arrested in S. Carolina
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Federal authorities in South Carolina have arrested a wanted man accused of raping a child in Delaware nine years ago. A Dover Police Department statement says 34-year-old Juan Hernandez was taken into custody in Beaufort County, South Carolina, on Thursday. He had been wanted since 2018, and awaits extradition back to Delaware. The police statement said that in March 2011, a then-6-year-old child reported to a school therapist that Hernandez had raped her. Detectives obtained a warrant for Hernandez's arrest in October 2018. Police didn't comment further on the 7-year gap between the accusation and Hernandez's arrest.
STATE PARKS-VIRTUAL REALITY
Virtual reality lets visitors experience Table Rock summit
PICKENS, S.C. (AP) — A virtual reality project is letting people experience a tough hike at a South Carolina state park in a matter of minutes and without taking a step. Many people aren't able to make the strenuous 3.6-mile trek that climbs 2,000 feet to the top of Table Rock Mountain because of mobility or health restrictions, State Park Service Director Paul McCormick told The Post and Courier. The five-minute virtual reality experience, the first of its kind for the state's parks, lets them take it in from a chair in the visitor center.
TREE DEATH
SC woman killed when tree falls on home, pinning her beneath
IRMO, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman was killed after a tree fell on her house. Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says 62-year-old Gertraud Maria Walker, of Irmo, was in her bedroom when a tree fell across her house around 8 p.m. Friday. The State reports Watts says Walker was pinned underneath the fallen tree and died of traumatic asphyxiation at the scene.
BODY FOUND-MISSING MAN
Body found in water identified as missing SC man
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (AP) — A body found in the water in South Carolina has been identified as a man reported missing last month. Mount Pleasant Police spokesman Inspector Chris Rosier says the body of 20-year-old Alexander Elliott was recovered from the water near the Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant on Thursday morning. Rosier tells the Post and Courier that foul play is not suspected in Elliott's death. Elliott was reported missing Dec. 10.
FATAL SHOOTING
Teen accused in gang-related murder of SC mom, baby captured
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — An 18-year-old suspect in the slayings of a 26-year-old South Carolina mother and her 1-year-old son has been arrested in Georgia, nearly three weeks after the deaths. Two other suspects are still being sought. News outlets report Thomas Anthony Henderson is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Mel’isha Jackson and her son, Elijah. The mother and son were shot to death Dec. 17 at an apartment complex in Graniteville, South Carolina, in Aiken County. Aiken County officials have said the victims were not the intended targets of the shooting, which is believed to be gang-related.