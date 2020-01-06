Homeowners concerned about timing of Surf City beach restoration

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Since Hurricane Florence caused significant damage to Surf City’s coastline, the town has been making efforts to replenish the dunes.
The town is currently working to haul sand to regions deemed “imminent critical areas.” Some homes outside of those areas have been told they will have to wait until the fall of 2020 to receive sand to protect their homes.
Joanne Palmer owns an oceanfront home that’s not classified as being in the “critical area.”
“There are places that are in worse shape than us all the way at the north end, and I understand giving them all the sand they need to make sure their houses don’t go away," says Joanne Palmer. "In the meantime, you have hurricanes and the Nor’easters, if they want to talk about ‘imminent danger’ we have approximately eight foot of dune.”
“I’m across from the beach and I don’t want the beach in my front yard anymore than anyone else does. We just need to get back on the beach, get the projects going and preserve Surf City for what it is," says homeowner Richard Vessov. "It’s our beaches, our tourism and it’s the residents who choose to live here and pay taxes year round.”
The town expects to receive a permit to dredge the channel to start the project by February.The town has asked homeowners be patient and avoid reaching out to private contractors to receive sand in the meantime.
"We will continue our sand haul work which is currently underway and once we have our private nourishment project permit, we will dredge sand from Banks Channel. We estimate the dredging to take place in Fall 2020,” assistant town manager Ashley Loftis said in an email.
The town will hold a town hall meeting Tuesday, January 7, 2020, which will include talks for current and future beach restoration efforts.
