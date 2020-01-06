Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, Nikita Kucherov had two assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 for their seventh straight victory. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 28 shots and Mitchell Stephens and Brayden Point also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Svechnikov scored for Carolina, which lost its second straight and fell to 2-2 on its seven-game homestand. The Lightning’s winning streak includes just the second sweep of a four-game trip in franchise history. Tampa Bay at Buffalo, Montreal, Ottawa and Carolina over a six-day period.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Freshman Aliyah Boston had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 4 South Carolina to a 93-78 win over Alabama. The win extended the Gamecocks’ winning streak to eight games and snapped the Crimson Tide’s five-game home winning streak. Freshman Zia Cooke scored a team high 20 points for the Gamecocks, who have won their first two Southeastern Conference games.
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Michael Hughes had 14 points and 13 rebounds to lead Duquesne to a 71-64 win over Davidson, the Dukes' seventh consecutive “home” victory in a season in which their own fieldhouse is undergoing renovation. The Dukes played the game at Robert Morris University. The Dukes are 2-0 in the A-10 for just the eighth time in 43 seasons and beat Davidson for the first time in eight all-time meetings. Their 21-2 start is the best since 1971-72 when they began 15-2. Carter Collins scored a career-high 22 points for the Wildcats.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Dana Evans hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 36 seconds remaining and Bionca Dunham hit two free throws with 16 seconds left to help No. 7 Louisville beat Duke 60-55. The Cardinals trailed much of the game before finally going ahead 49-47 on Evans’ 3 with 7:15 remaining. The Blue Devils twice rallied from four-point deficits to tie it at 55 on Kyra Lambert’s jumper with 1:06 left before Evans answered with another 3 to finish with 10 points despite 2-of-11 shooting. Jazmine Jones scored a career-high 26 points to break 1,000 for her career. Haley Gorecki had 20 points for the Blue Devils.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Elissa Cunane had 26 points and 10 rebounds and the ninth-ranked North Carolina State women beat Virginia 80-60. Jakia Brown-Turner added 13 points and Grace Hunter scored 10 for the Wolfpack. N.C. State improved to 14-0, matching the second-best start in program history. Jocelyn Willoughby scored 25 points to lead Virginia. Dominique Toussaint had 15 points for the Cavaliers, who have lost four straight and six of seven. N.C. State never trailed and stretched its lead to 38-23 with a 13-2 run in the second quarter.