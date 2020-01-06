Former major league outfielder Joey Gathright headlines 16th annual Leland Hot Stove League Banquet

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Former Major League Baseball player Joey Gathright is the keynote speaker for the 16th annual Leland Hot Stove League Banquet.
The event will be held Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. at the North Brunswick High School auxiliary gymnasium.
Gathright played for the Tampa, Kansas City, Boston, and Chicago Cubs. UNCW baseball coach Randy Hood is also scheduled to speak.
Tickets to the Hot Stove event are $25. Visit www.lelandnchotstove.org for more information.
