Florida, S. Carolina meet in conference play

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: South Carolina's AJ Lawson has averaged 15.5 points while Maik Kotsar has put up 9.7 points and 5.8 rebounds. For the Gators, Kerry Blackshear Jr. has averaged 14.9 points and nine rebounds while Keyontae Johnson has put up 13 points and 6.8 rebounds.BRILLIANT BLACKSHEAR JR.: Blackshear has connected on 32.4 percent of the 37 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 14 over the last three games. He's also made 84.4 percent of his free throws this season.