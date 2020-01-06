First Alert Forecast: mellow start to work week, cool midweek then a big warm up

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday afternoon to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! A high pressure system will sponsor some fantastic mid-winter weather to start the period. Enjoy a generous dose of sunshine Monday with an easy west breeze and afternoon highs mainly in the slightly above-average lower 60s.
The week ahead ought to feature a wide variety of daily high temperatures from seasonably brisk 50s Wednesday and Thursday to unusually balmy 70s Saturday. One of the colder nights / early mornings looks to be Wednesday night / early Thursday morning with lows in the potentially frosty lower and middle 30s likely.
On the precipitation side: Wilmington has officially recorded 0.6 inches of rain in this young year of 2020. Modest chances to add to that dot your seven-day forecast right here. Please check it out! ...and remember to check the ten-day trend for your exact location in the long-range section of your WECT Weather App.
