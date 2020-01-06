Man shoots wife in head, pulls trigger on himself during domestic dispute, Bladen Co. deputies say

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Bladen County man shot his wife in the head before fatally shooting himself during a domestic dispute at their home Monday morning.
Officials with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at a home in the 4400 block of U.S. 701 South outside of Elizabethtown around 6:20 a.m.
A 911 caller said an argument had broken out between William Lewis Carter, 43, and his wife, Elizabeth Rose Carter, 37, and they heard gunshots.
Bladen County deputies responded to the scene and found Elizabeth Carter with a gunshot wound to the head. She was eventually airlifted to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill with non-life threatening injuries.
Deputies say William Carter barricaded himself in a room off the side of the house where the couple’s gun safe was kept.
Authorities negotiated with Carter for three hours in an attempt to get him to surrender. Around 10 a.m., Carter put a gun to his head and deputies backed out the room, while still negotiating with him.
Twenty minutes later, Carter pulled the trigger, striking himself in the head. He died from his injuries while being airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
“The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation into this matter which will include a crime scene search at the residence, interviewing potential witnesses who may have knowledge of what happened, an autopsy of Willaim Carter’s body, examination of any weapons involved and other leads as they may come up,” the sheriff’s office stated in a news release.
“At this point, the investigation reveals that there was an ongoing domestic dispute between William Carter and his wife Elizabeth which lead to the assault and suicide.”
