WFD: House fire caused by candle

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews were able to quick extinguish a fire at a Wilmington home early Monday morning.
Multiple units responded to a fire at 320 Williamson Drive shortly after 6 a.m.
By 6:30 a.m., the fire had been extinguished.
Officials say the fire was caused a candle in a bedroom.
One resident reportedly suffered a minor burn injury and was checked out by EMS at the scene before refusing patient care.
The building suffered an estimated $5,000 in damage.
