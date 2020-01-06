WFD: House fire caused by candle

By WECT Staff | January 6, 2020 at 6:22 AM EST - Updated January 6 at 7:36 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews were able to quick extinguish a fire at a Wilmington home early Monday morning.

Multiple units responded to a fire at 320 Williamson Drive shortly after 6 a.m.

By 6:30 a.m., the fire had been extinguished.

Officials say the fire was caused a candle in a bedroom.

One resident reportedly suffered a minor burn injury and was checked out by EMS at the scene before refusing patient care.

The building suffered an estimated $5,000 in damage.

