Columbus County man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting 11-year-old child

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County man is accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting an 11-year-old child.
A spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office said Stevie Ezekiel Taylor, 59, of Whiteville, was taken into custody on Jan. 2 and charged with statutory sex offense with a child, kidnapping, indecent liberties with a child, and first-degree forcible sex offense.
The alleged offenses occurred from May 1, 2017, to July 10, 2018.
Taylor is currently in the Columbus County Jail under a $35,000 bond.
