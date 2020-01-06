Columbus County man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting 11-year-old child

Stevie Taylor (Source: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff | January 6, 2020 at 5:18 PM EST - Updated January 6 at 5:22 PM

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County man is accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting an 11-year-old child.

A spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office said Stevie Ezekiel Taylor, 59, of Whiteville, was taken into custody on Jan. 2 and charged with statutory sex offense with a child, kidnapping, indecent liberties with a child, and first-degree forcible sex offense.

The alleged offenses occurred from May 1, 2017, to July 10, 2018.

Taylor is currently in the Columbus County Jail under a $35,000 bond.

