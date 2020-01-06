Coastal Preparatory Academy makes changes at the top, hires new Head of Lower School

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Coastal Preparatory Academy, a public charter school in Wilmington, announced a change in leadership at its schools.
At a recent meeting, Coastal Preparatory Academy Board of Directors unanimously approved a new Head of Lower School, Carla Fisher, according to a letter sent to parents.
“The Board’s deliberate and thoughtful decision was based upon our aim to best serve the elementary students and support our dedicated and talented school staff,” the letter stated.
The school’s former Head of Lower School, Jamie Getz, was terminated on Jan. 3. 2020. The board wouldn’t elaborate on her firing, stating it was non-disciplinary in nature.
Getz started her employment at the school in Sept. 2017. At the time of her termination, her salary was $85,000 per year.
Fisher was hired to replace Getz on Jan. 6, 2020.
The entire letter that went out to parents and interested parties about the leadership changes is below:
Dear Coastal Preparatory Academy School Community:
In effort to provide the very best educational experience for each student and the most effective leadership for the school faculty, the Coastal Preparatory Academy Board of Directors has unanimously approved a new Head of Lower School at this evening’s meeting. The Board’s deliberate and thoughtful decision was based upon our aim to best serve the elementary students and support our dedicated and talented school staff.
As a result, we are pleased to introduce to you Mrs. Carla Fisher as the new Head of Lower School. Mrs. Fisher will join our Head of Upper School, Mr. Kirk Brozy on the school’s administrative leadership team and will play a leading role in the academic advancement of our elementary students and as a servant leader to the great staff of dedicated teachers at Coastal Prep.
Mrs. Fisher earned her Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from The University of North Carolina at Wilmington, a Masters in Teaching and Learning from Nova Southeastern University, and a Master’s degree in Executive Leadership from Gardner-Webb University. She has served a total of 19 years in the field of education and believes that providing a solid foundation for success includes creating a positive atmosphere, generating collaborative partnerships, and cultivating an intentional environment.
Mrs. Fisher’s combined experience with charter schools as a teacher and administrator has equipped her to lead CPA as our Head of Lower School. She is equipped to provide the Lower School faculty the tools they need to allow each student to reach their highest potential."The choice to lead comes with a great responsibility to provide others with purpose, direction, and desire to carry out the vision of an organization," Fisher said. “I believe the single most important trait of leadership is to lead by example. I value authenticity, integrity, respect, and making a difference.”
Mrs. Fisher and her husband Craig have three children — Nate, Dylan and Tess.
Please join us in welcoming Mrs. Fisher as the Head of Lower School. Sincerely,Coastal Preparatory Academy Board of Directors
