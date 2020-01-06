Cape Fear Academy hosts signing day event

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Academy student-athletes Georges Lefebvre and Chloe Kernan signed letters of intent on Monday.
Kernan will play basketball at the Washington University in St. Louis.
"As soon as I found Washington University, I got support from the coach the school. After that, it was pretty easy. I just love the area,” said Kernan about her decision.
Kernan recently topped the 2,000 points scored plateau and is the Hurricanes all-time leading scorer in program history.
Georges Lefebvre signed to play basketball at the University of Vermont.
At a young age, he had a dream of playing college basketball, and to maximize his opportunities, he left his home in Montreal at the age of 15 and enrolled at Cape Fear Academy.
“It’s tough to be away from home with it being so far,” said Lefebvre. “Its been a great environment with everyone being so welcoming and such a warm and kind environment. Being able to settle in and do what you have to do.”
It was a decision that wasn’t easy for his parents. But one that they knew would help their son’s future.
“It’s difficult to let your son leave when he’s 15,” said his dad Aymerie Lefebvre.
“If your son is a baller or a singer, he is your son,” added his mom, Nadine Ngongo. “So, for me it wasn’t something that was easy.”
“For them, I am sure it was tough not being able to see every game,” Georges says. “But next year I’ll be just two hours away from home and they’ll be able to catch every single one.”
During his career, his parents were not able to physically attend many games, but they didn’t miss watching a single home game on the school’s live stream.
“If you came in my house you’d see me screaming,” said his mom. ”But it’s wonderful, it’s only like we have been here.”
