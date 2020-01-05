One dead and another wounded in early morning attempted robbery

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - According to Linda Thompson, spokeswoman for the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to 1010 S. 4th St. around 1am this morning.
When officers arrived they discovered two men with gunshot wounds. One of the men, 56 year old George Porter III, was transported the NHRMC where he died a short time later.
The second victim, 52 year old David Jackson Jr. remains in the hospital in serious condition.
According to witnesses, the shooting happened after several males came into the residence attempting to rob the individuals inside. The suspects at some point then began shooting. Police say that they do believe illegal drugs were involved in this incident.
At this time no arrests have been made and if you have any information you are asked to please call (910)-343-3609.
This is still a developing story and we will update this article with new information as it becomes available.
