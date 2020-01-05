Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Aamir Simms had 17 points to help Clemson finally close out an Atlantic Coast Conference game this season with an 81-70 victory over North Carolina State on Saturday. The Tigers had had second-half leads in their three previous league games this season, but could not hold on in any of them. Clemson saw its 14-point lead cut to 53-52 midway through the second half by the Wolfpack. This time, the Tigers held on. Simms led five Clemson players in double figure scoring. DJ Funderburk had 14 points to lead North Carolina State.