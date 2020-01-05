Funeral service held for Judge Ola Lewis

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The funeral service for Senior Superior Court Judge Ola Lewis was held Saturday at Odell Williamson Auditorium in Bolivia.
Hundreds of her closest friends, family and colleagues attended the service to celebrate her life, calling her a “change agent” because of all of the lives she affected. Her friends and co-workers said she was a role model wherever she went.
“If you can see it, you can be it and Ola was truly a believer in that," said James H. Faison III, District Judge.
"That’s why Ola was so well-known for going out into communities and talking to young people both in the courtroom and out of the courtroom. She truly believed that if they could see it they could be it and she just wanted to spread that inspiration on to others.”
Faison hopes someone with similar ideals with step up to continue her work making a difference.
“There’s no question about it she left some big shoes to fill," said Faison. "Its a hole that someone will see that as an opportunity to step up to the plate and continue the fight for justice and continue the fight for equality and just helping individuals feel their case is well heard in court and doing the best they can to serve humanity.”
