First Alert Forecast: zero to low rain chances, seasonable temps

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you!
High pressure will be in control for much of the week ahead. Plenty of sunshine for tomorrow, hardly even a cloud in the sky! Tuesday, a fast moving system will move through the Carolinas, increasing cloud cover a bit, along with a small chance for seeing an isolated shower. Clear skies return for Wednesday and Thursday.
Temperatures will slightly warm up through Tuesday getting into the low 60s, before dropping back into the 50s Wednesday. A big warm up with temperatures getting into the 70s by next weekend.
Our next chance for heavy rainfall, and possibly thunderstorms will be next weekend. Which you can see below on your 7 day planning forecast. You can also check it out, along with your 10 day forecast on your WECT Weather app. You can get your personal forecast, for your backyard or on the go!
