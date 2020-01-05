First Alert Forecast: sunshine and seasonable temps return

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! Thanks for checking in with your First Alert Weather Team. The rain, and most notably, the warmth have come to an end... at least for now. High pressure will continue to build into the Carolinas as cooler, yet seasonable air returns.
Temperatures will start out near the 40 degree mark first thing this morning, and gradually grow to the low to middle 50s by the afternoon. Temperatures will continue to trend warmer through the early part of the week, with rain chances at slim to none. Models continue to point to Tuesday for our next best chance of rain. and in the extended forecast, again late in the week. Hopefully this dry weather will afford you an opportunity to pack down any lingering holiday decorations. Remember... you can see a 10 day forecast specifically for your backyard or on the go with the WECT Weather App.
Enjoy your day!
