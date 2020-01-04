Yard sales January 4

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -
Pender County
7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. (and Sunday)
19170 US-42, Willard Shiloh-Columbia Volunteer Fire Department
Community yard sale
Brunswick County
8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
2000 Trout Ave SW Supply
Living Estate Sale. Moving to Texas. Three bedroom home packed, furniture, kitchenware, Fenton Glass Collection, Die cast Car collection, Signed Authentic NC Native American Art, quilts? Linens, dishes, lots of yard statues, birdbaths, yard tools, wood working tools, lots of CDs, Cassettes, records, 8 tracks, freezer, Christmas decorations, cast iron pots and pans, Griswal gas burner,, weed eaters and so much more. This is our second sale here and new items have been added.
Saturday at 2 p.m. remaining items will be sold at auction. 10% Buyers Premium Auctioneer Kenneth Emanuel Jr. NCAL #10203
