Seahawks open CAA play with victory over Delaware

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Redshirt senior guard GiGi Smith has had her share of great moments in two seasons at UNCW, but she may have posted one of her best when her team needed her the most in Friday night’s Colonial Athletic Association opener against Delaware.
After being limited to just five points in the first 39 minutes of the game, the Norfolk, Va., product scored UNCW’s final 12 points, including 10 in overtime, as the Seahawks rallied to edge the Blue Hens, 71-65, inside Trask Coliseum.
The victory, which ended the Seahawks’ four-game losing streak, elevated their record to 4-8 overall and 1-0 in league play.
Delaware dropped to an identical 4-8 overall record with an 0-1 CAA mark after losing for the third time in four games. Smith anchored a group of four UNCW players in double figures with 17 points, including an 8-for-11 showing at the free throw line, in addition to grabbing six rebounds.
Senior guard Lacey Suggs nearly registered a double-double with 13 points and a game-high nine rebounds while senior guard Ahyiona Vason and redshirt junior forward Jessica Munoz each added 10 points.
Delaware, which fell to 3-5 away from home, was led by graduate student forward Nicole Enabosi’s game-high 23 points with eight rebounds. Redshirt junior guard Kayla Shaw chipped in a season-high 17 points, including five three-pointers.
UNCW completes its opening weekend of CAA play on Sunday, Jan. 5, with a 1 p.m. contest against Drexel inside Trask Coliseum.
