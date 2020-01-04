Leland man arrested for attempted murder

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Police in Leland say they’ve arrested a man on attempted murder charges.
Alec James Evachek, 26, has been charged with attempted first degree murder after officers were called to Mill Creek Loop on December 29, just before midnight.
The press release from the police department didnt shed any light on what specifically led to the arrest, but noted the incident “stemmed from a disagreement between Alec James Evachek and the victim.”
The case remains under investigation.
