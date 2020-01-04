First Alert Forecast: Clearing, seasonable temps return

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! I hope you are enjoying your weekend so far!
The sky will start to clear late this afternoon and evening leading to mostly clear skies heading into Sunday. Sunshine will stick around through tomorrow and to start off the work week!
Temperatures will continue to fall through the afternoon, dropping to around 40 by tomorrow morning. Afternoon highs will be more seasonable for this time of year getting into the low to middle 50s.
Our next chance for showers will be Tuesday when the next system will move through the Carolinas. Other than that, a pretty quiet week ahead for us which you can see below in your 7 Day planning forecast. You can also check it out on your WECT Weather app, in a 10 day forecast specifically for your backyard or on the go!
