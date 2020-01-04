First Alert Forecast: after a record high, the first rain event of 2020 ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! The warmth did not disappoint yesterday as Wilmington tied the record high of 77 set back in 2000. Our focus now shifts to an approaching low pressure system, which will bring a change for the wetter along with cooler temperatures.
Rain chances will continue to grow Saturday morning and remain the highest, at 70%, through the late morning and early afternoon. Temperatures will vary across the 60s to near 70, but will rapidly cool off Saturday evening and overnight with eventual lows dipping to near 40.
The second half of your weekend features cooler by comparison, but seasonable temperatures. This same pattern of fluctuating temperatures continues into next week with rain chances near zero, sans brief rises Tuesday and Friday. See details on all this business in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And as always: your WECT Weather App has your exact location covered for a full ten days!
