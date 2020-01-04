Court grants order to keep Texas baby on life support

This undated photo provided by Texas Right to Life shows Tinslee Lewis. A new judge will consider whether a Texas hospital can take the 10-month-old girl off life support despite her family's opposition after the impartiality of the previous judge was questioned. A temporary restraining order stopping Cook Children's Medical Center from removing life-sustaining treatment for Tinslee Lewis was set to expire Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. But after the removal last week of Tarrant County Juvenile Court Judge Alex Kim, a new hearing on the family's request for a temporary injunction is now set for Thursday in Fort Worth. (Source: Texas Right to Life via AP)
January 3, 2020 at 9:39 PM EST - Updated January 3 at 10:44 PM

(AP) - A Texas appeals court has agreed to delay a judge’s ruling that would have allowed a hospital to end life-sustaining treatment for an 11-month-old girl who doctors say is in pain and will not get better.

The Second Court of Appeals in Fort Worth on Friday ordered Cook Children’s Medical Center to not remove Tinslee Lewis from life support until it makes a final ruling in the case.

On Thursday, a judge had denied a request by Tinslee’s mother to issue an injunction that would have stopped the hospital from removing her daughter from life support. .

An anti-abortion group advocating for Tinslee says it’s “grateful" for Friday’s decision.

