Community brainstorms ways to push for justice in Paitin Fields murder

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More than two years after 5-year-old Paitin Fields was killed in Pender County, leaders and community members are continuing to seek justice for the little girl.
Fields was rushed to Pender Memorial Hospital on November 13, 2017, unconscious as she entered the emergency department, according to an autopsy report. She was later transferred to New Hanover Regional Medical Center, where an exam at the hospital revealed evidence of a sexual assault.
She died three days later on Nov. 16, 2017.
On Friday night, members of The National Black Leadership Caucus held a conference call to brainstorm ways to bring Paitin justice.
“The point of the conference call was to bring the community together and identify solutions so that Paitin Fields gets the justice she deserves. It has been over two years since she was murdered and no one has been charged,” Rhonda Sekhmet-Ra with The National Black Leadership Caucus said.
During the conference call, Sekhmet-Ra and community members talked about drawing more attention to Paitin’s story, finding additional legal resources to help the investigation along and launching consistent community efforts to remember the five-year-old girl.
“There has not been enough response. For as severe and as serious as this case was, there has not been an equal amount of response. We want to see that. What was done to her is so terrible. Getting justice for her is just as serious as what happened to her,” said Sekhmet-Ra.
No one has been charged in the five-year-old’s death.
Paitin’s uncle, David Wesley Prevatte, was publicly named as a suspect in her murder on June 22, 2018, when he was charged with threatening the life of the lead investigator in the case.
At the time, Prevatte was in the Pender County Jail on unrelated charges, which he ultimately pleaded guilty to. He’s currently in prison and expected to be released in January of 2020, according to online records.
The National Black Leadership Caucus plans to schedule another press conference demanding action in the investigation before Prevatte’s release from jail.
“We want to make sure this is continuous. There have been things done here and there over the past two years to get attention for this case, but we want to make sure this is a regular thing, and hopefully soon everyone will know what happened to Paitin Fields.”
Leaders and community members plan on organizing another vigil for Paitin in the near future. No details have been solidified on when or where the vigil will take place.
The Pender County Sheriff’s office says this investigation is ongoing. If you have any information regarding Paitin Field’s death, please contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at 910-259-1212.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.