Touring largest home currently for sale in Landfall, Wilmington NC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Coastal cottages are beautiful examples of local architecture.
On WECT’s tour of some of the largest homes on the market, this home at more than 9700 square feet, is as far from a “cottage” as you could possibly get.
1130 Pembroke Jones Drive, Wilmington, NC
5 bedrooms, 8 baths, 9719 square feet.
“We start in the kitchen, boy, if these walls could talk” says Kathleen Baylies with Just for Buyers Realty. “They’d be bragging about how TV chefs Emeril Lagasse and Giada De Laurentis have used this kitchen to help raise money for a local non-profit.”
Grand houses seem to be the perfect place for grand pianos, and sure enough, you'll find one here in the 22' circular parlor.
“Also on this main living floor is a huge 26’ x 22’ living room with a floor to ceiling stone fireplace” says Baylies. “The outside is even more impressive with six outdoor decks and a three car garage.”
1130 Pembroke Jones Drive is also one of only 10 homes in all of Landfall that conveys with a boat slip.
