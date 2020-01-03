NC sees early spike in flu- like illnesses

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The latest update from the Department of Health and Human Services shows that 10 people have now died from the flu in North Carolina.
Doctors say this is an earlier spike in flu-like illnesses and they’ve seen an increased number of cases coming in weeks ahead of what is typical.
The majority of those who died are 65 and older, although one victim was between 25 and 49 years old.
These are the most common flu symptoms, according to the CDC:
- A fever of 100.4F/38C degrees or higher or feeling feverish (not everyone with the flu has a fever)
- A cough and/or sore throat
- A runny or stuffy nose
- Headaches and/or body aches
- Chills
- Fatigue
- Nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea (most common in children)
Flu infections are most common from late fall to early spring and doctors traditionally see a spike in cases in January and February. Contact your doctor or visit vaccinefinder.org to find the nearest location to get a flu vaccination.
