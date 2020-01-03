Multiple agencies respond to fire in Southport neighborhood

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Fire crews were on the scene of a shed fire Friday morning in Brunswick County.
According to the Southport Fire Department, the fire broke out Friday morning in the Smithville Woods Subdivision. Chief Charles Drew says firefighters arrived on scene around 10 a.m. to find a garage separate from a home fully engulfed in flames. Crews had the fire under control within 20 minutes.
No one was injured in the fire, but the 800 square foot building is considered a total loss, sustaining $100,000 in damages.
While no confirmed cause of the fire has been released, officials say it was not suspicious and was likely tied to electrical issues.
“Thankful for the assistance from our mutual aid partners,” the post stated.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.