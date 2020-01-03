Man hands out money on streets of Charlotte to spread positivity for 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gaston County man decided to start 2020 by spreading positivity on the streets of Charlotte.
Belmont resident Walter Williamson decided to venture to the intersection of Brookshire Boulevard and I-85 Wednesday. Williamson parked his car nearby and walked to the median in the middle of the road armed with his camera, a cardboard sign and a pocket full of cash.
Williamson’s sign read, “I hope you WIN all 2020!!! You’ve Got This”. Taped to the back of the sign was another colorful cardboard message Williamson says he purchased from a homeless person in Colorado.
While standing in the median, Williamson tried to engage drivers who were stopped by the red light at the intersection.
“I was pretty much just trying to spread some positive vibes for people for the new year,” explained Williamson in an interview with WBTV. “I just happened to bring some money with me to try to change the vibe that was out here normally.”
In the video Williamson recorded with his own camera, you can see his interactions with drivers. Each time a driver talks to him, he rewards them with five dollar bills.
“Since you the first person, boom win! That’s your first win of the year!” Williamson says to the first driver who engages him.
As each driver receives the money, their face lights up.
“When I gave some people the money, it was just like the shock factor. It brought joy to my heart,” said Williamson. “I told some people, ‘it’s just five dollars’, but when I got home I realized five dollars to someone who that could possibly be there last dollar, that means a lot.”
He said his hope is that his actions will spread positivity whether people watch the video of his New Year’s goodwill or meet him face to face.
“Honestly, I just wanted to spread good vibes. You don’t see much positive things anymore. Every time you turn on the TV, it’s something bad or something happened. I think we get lost some times and we just need to be brought back. That was the only objective behind it,” explained Williamson.
He said he stood in the median for about an hour Wednesday and gave out a total of $100.
Williamson said he would consider giving out money again, but will pop up in a different location somewhere around the city.
