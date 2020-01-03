Maj. Gen. Joseph McNeil Commemorative Way signs now up on 3rd St.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Signs honoring a Wilmington native who helped change the course of civil rights for African Americans are now up on 3rd St. in downtown Wilmington.
McNeil and three other African American A&T State University students made history Feb. 1, 1960 when they refused to give up their seats at a segregated Woolworth’s lunch counter in Greensboro, N.C. It was a bold and defiant challenge to the store’s policy that denied service to non-white customers.
The group, now known as the Greensboro Four, was instrumental in having the segregated laws of the nation changed so that African Americans could sit down and eat at lunch counters and any other public places.
Wilmington City Council voted in September to designate the section of 3rd St. to Maj. Gen. McNeil.
McNeil is a graduate of Williston Senior High School and A&T State University in Greensboro. He currently resides in New York.
