First Alert Forecast: A shot at a record high Friday as rain chances increase

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Friday! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! An approaching low pressure system will bring warmer and then wetter changes through Saturday.
First, consider the warmer temperatures...
- upper 70s inland and Wilmington with middle 70s beaches Friday...
-Wilmington’s record high for Friday in 77 set in 2000
- no cooler than the 60s at any point Friday night...
Now, note a spike in rain chances...
- 10% Friday and 20% Friday night...
- 60% Saturday morning...
- 20% and dropping later Saturday into Sunday...
Cooler and drier air will make a strong comeback later in the weekend and during the middle of next week. See details on all this business in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And as always: your WECT Weather App has your exact location covered for a full ten days!
